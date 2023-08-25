Judge who sentenced Imran in Toshakhana case made OSD

Additional Session Judge Humayun Dilawar, who sentenced former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana criminal case, was on Friday removed from the post and posted at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

According to the notification issued by the IHC Registrar's Office, Dilawar has been removed from the post of Additional Sessions Judge on the instructions of IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq and has been directed to report to the Islamabad High Court.

Judge Dilawar had sentenced the PTI chief to three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000 in the Toshakhana criminal case earlier this month. The PTI had challenged the decision in Islamabad High Court and Supreme Court.

Dilawar, who dashed off to the United Kingdom (UK) hours after announcing the verdict in the Toshakhana case, has been asked to join his new assignment with immediate effect. He worked as an Additional District and Session Judge (West), Islamabad.