BAFL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
BIPL 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.11%)
BOP 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.51%)
CNERGY 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
DFML 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.07%)
DGKC 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.51%)
FABL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.09%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.23%)
HBL 99.99 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.64%)
HUBC 85.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
MLCF 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.19%)
OGDC 99.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.29%)
PAEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
PIOC 90.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.79%)
PPL 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.46%)
PRL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.66%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
SSGC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
TRG 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.97%)
UNITY 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets PSMC (Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited) 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.09%

Pak Suzuki bleeds Rs9.68bn as losses in 6MCY23 as finance costs soar

  • Company remained non-operational through much of the period, as it faced inventory shortages
BR Web Desk Published August 25, 2023 Updated August 25, 2023 03:54pm

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) sustained losses to the tune of Rs9.68 billion in the first six months of FY2022-23, owing to drop in sales and high finance costs.

The company registered a loss per share of Rs117.58, as compared to LPS of Rs0.21 witnessed in the same period last year (SPLY).

PSMC posted net sales revenue of Rs43.18 billion, a 62% decrease compared to Rs112.63 billion last year. Gross profit stood at Rs4.14 billion in 6MCY23, only slightly lower than Rs4.21 billion in SPLY.

The drop in sales comes as the company remained non-operational through much of the said period, as it faced inventory shortages.

PSMC saw a massive increase in the cost of finance, which rose from Rs1.84 billion in 6MCY22 to Rs10.14 billion in 6MCY23, an increase of over 451%.

The higher finance cost is attributed to rise in interest rate during the said period.

Consequently, the company sustained Rs8.05 billion as losses from operations in 6MCY23, as compared to a profit of Rs781.76 million in SPLY.

Auto woes

Despite securing a last-minute deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), industries and consumers in Pakistan are still facing the economic woes they faced head-on earlier.

The country’s auto sector is especially facing economic headwinds, including the sector inability to secure Letters of Credit (LCs) needed for imports.

In addition to the LC issue, the sector is also faced with depressed demand due to higher prices and record-high interest rates. A falling rupee is not helping either.

Car sales dropped by whopping 57% year-on-year (YoY) in the first month of the fiscal year 2023-24, as per data given by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

The registered car manufacturers with PAMA cumulatively sold only 5,092 units in the month of July.

The month-on-month (MoM) decrease stood at 16%, as per the data.

PSX auto sector PSMC Pak Suzuki Motor Company earnings per share financial statements Economic distress Pakistan auto sector losses

Comments

1000 characters
Builder Aug 25, 2023 02:19pm
Sounds good. Either contribute positively to fiscal log by exporting or shutdown!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pak Suzuki bleeds Rs9.68bn as losses in 6MCY23 as finance costs soar

New-low: rupee settles at 301 against US dollar

One year on from floods, millions of Pakistani children still need urgent support, warns UNICEF

Imran’s Toshakhana conviction: IHC adjourns hearing till Aug 28

MARI granted license to explore minerals in Chagai, Balochistan

Cipher case: Special court extends Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s remand

Multiple injured in Karachi’s sewerage line explosion

With Tesla push, India mulls import tax cut if EV makers build locally

Danish government prepares bill to stop Holy Quran burnings

Inflation hurting Modi, but still likely to win India’s 2024 polls: survey

Read more stories