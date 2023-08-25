BAFL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.97%)
BIPL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.21%)
BOP 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.32%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
DFML 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.39%)
DGKC 50.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
FABL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.21%)
FCCL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.91%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
HBL 99.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
MLCF 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 100.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PPL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.64%)
PRL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SSGC 8.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TPLP 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.42%)
TRG 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
UNITY 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By 35.6 (0.74%)
BR30 17,083 Increased By 32.7 (0.19%)
KSE100 47,751 Increased By 332.1 (0.7%)
KSE30 17,006 Increased By 152.7 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

JS Bank reports robust growth in H1 2023

Press Release Published 25 Aug, 2023 06:34am

KARACHI: JS Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in Pakistan unveiled its financial performance for the first half of 2023. The report underscored a trajectory of growth across multiple financial indicators.

During the first half of the year, the Bank recorded a significant increase of 231% in profit before tax and 254% in profit after tax, compared to the same period last year.

The increased profitability is primarily a result of improvement in the deposit mix. Non-Remunerative Deposits increased by 17% YoY resulting in the share of Non-Remunerative in Total Deposits increasing to 36% from 30% in the same period last year.

The Bank’s commitment to technological advancement and customer experience continued to drive digital adoption, with a 35% surge in mobile application usage, resulting in a remarkable 191% increase in transaction volume. Furthermore, JS Bank’s digital wing witnessed a remarkable 79% growth in the utilization of JS BOT, a personal WhatsApp banking assistant, with over 1.1 million hits for key digital services.

In addition, the Bank’s fintech offering, Zindigi, catered to an ever-increasing user base of 3.6 million active customers with a 57% increase in transaction volume in the first half of the year. The growth comes as a result of continuous innovative offerings including digital payments and loans, stocks and mutual funds, and a premium debit card proposition.

From the product standpoint, more than 7000 credit card customers were acquired so far this year, which was aided by the introduction of instant cashback in four categories; fuel, grocery, utilities, and education. This caused an exponential impact on the card proposition and increased the spending by 61%, resulting in a growth of 18% in ENR (end-net receivables) as compared to that of last year.

Basir Shamsie, President and CEO, JS Bank, commented, “The success from the first half of the year is a testament to our customers’ trust and the unwavering commitment and dedication of our teams. We remain committed to setting high standards as we pursue our vision of leadership in Pakistan’s financial services landscape.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

JS Bank Basir Shamsie profit before tax deposits JS Bank PAT financial indicators

Comments

1000 characters

JS Bank reports robust growth in H1 2023

‘Vision of $80bn exports’ shared with EU envoy

Export boost: Gohar for early operationalisation of EXIM Bank

CCoE reconstituted

Ginning factories: Govt decides to implement ‘track and trace’ system

LHC seeks replies over likely delay in elections

US envoy meets CEC ahead of elections

Dynamic foreign policy: PM shares his vision

UoSC payment to NTDC: Tax dept issuing notices to Discos for not deducting WHT

President endorses FTO’s order against FBR

PBC advocates an apolitical role of courts

Read more stories