BAFL 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BIPL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.42%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
CNERGY 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.97%)
DGKC 50.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.75%)
FABL 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.02%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.17%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 100.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
HUBC 85.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.24%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
MLCF 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1%)
PAEL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
PIOC 92.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.72%)
PPL 77.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.9%)
PRL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 45.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
SSGC 8.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.95%)
TRG 94.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,854 Increased By 54.2 (1.13%)
BR30 17,197 Increased By 146.9 (0.86%)
KSE100 47,909 Increased By 490.6 (1.03%)
KSE30 17,056 Increased By 202.1 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pandemic, inflation push 68 million more in Asia into extreme poverty, Asian Development Bank says

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2023 10:31am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

MANILA: The coronavirus pandemic and rise in cost of living have pushed close to 70 million more people in developing Asia into extreme poverty as of last year, the Asian Development Bank said, eroding efforts to combat deprivation.

In a new report released on Thursday, the ADB said an estimated 155.2 million people in developing Asia, or 3.9% of the region’s population, lived in extreme poverty as of last year, 67.8 million more than would have been the case without the health and cost-of-living crises.

Developing Asia consists of 46 economies in the Asia-Pacific and excludes Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

‘ADB committed to continue support economic revival’

“Asia and the Pacific is steadily recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the increased cost-of-living crisis is undermining progress toward eliminating poverty,” said ADB Chief Economist Albert Park.

Extreme poverty is defined as living on less than $2.15 a day, based on 2017 figures.

Inflation in most countries has soared to multi-year highs last year, driven by a rebound in economic activity and a surge in supply chain disruptions.

Price increases affected everyone but poorer people were hit the hardest because they had to spend more on food and fuel, making it difficult for them to save money and pay for essentials including health care and education.

“By strengthening social safety nets for the poor and fostering investment and innovation that creates opportunities for growth and employment, governments in the region can get back on track,” Park said.

Developing Asia was on track to grow 4.8% this year from a year earlier, faster than the previous year’s 4.2% expansion, the ADB said in July.

Debt-ridden Sri Lanka gets $350mn loan boost from Asian Development Bank

But while economies in developing Asia were expected to make progress in addressing poverty, the ADB said 30.3% of the region’s population, or about 1.26 billion people, will still be considered economically vulnerable by 2030.

asia inflation Asian Development Bank coronavirus pandemic

Comments

1000 characters

Pandemic, inflation push 68 million more in Asia into extreme poverty, Asian Development Bank says

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains over 550 points

PM reaches out to businesspeople representing SMEs

China halts all Japanese seafood imports over ‘selfish’ Fukushima release

Govt required to keep SOEs under MoF oversight: IMF

Quarterly adjustment thru power tariff hike: Govt seeks recovery of Rs146bn from consumers in 6 months

Moon rover exits India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to explore lunar surface

Oil down on weak economic data, US Fed chief’s speech in spotlight

Non-recovery of tax demands from China-based co: FTO summons FBR officials to explain reasons

‘Pak debt is relatively small as compared to the size of economy’

PSO receivables reach all-time high of Rs740bn

Read more stories