BAFL 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.25%)
BIPL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
DGKC 51.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.47%)
FABL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.43%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
FFL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
GGL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
HBL 98.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.8%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
OGDC 98.31 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.12%)
PAEL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
PIOC 92.32 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.84%)
PPL 75.95 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
PRL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SNGP 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
SSGC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
TPLP 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
TRG 94.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
UNITY 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
BR100 4,817 Increased By 24.2 (0.51%)
BR30 17,038 Increased By 127.2 (0.75%)
KSE100 47,605 Increased By 157.3 (0.33%)
KSE30 16,867 Increased By 39.8 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOJ Governor Ueda to meet with PM Kishida

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2023 10:05am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday, Jiji news agency reported.

The dollar nudged slightly lower against the yen after the report.

The dollar has been hovering above 145 yen, a level that in September 2022 triggered Japan’s first yen-buying operation since 1998.

BOJ’s Ueda keeps free hand, says no time frame for achieving price goal

A week ago, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned against excessive volatility and said authorities would “respond appropriately to excessive moves”, but officials have mostly refrained from commenting on foreign exchange rates since.

The dollar was trading around 145.86 yen after the Jiji report.

Bank of Japan Fumio Kishida Kazuo Ueda

Comments

1000 characters

BOJ Governor Ueda to meet with PM Kishida

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

Govt collects Rs75bn PL in July

Courts can’t examine, implement economic, fiscal policies: SC

Jul-Mar FY23: New loan pacts worth $7.228bn signed with development partners: EAD

$2.89bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in July

Existing pacts, ongoing projects: Caretaker setup allowed to take actions, decisions

Secretary to President replaced: Alvi will neither resign nor cross ‘red line’?

Waqar responds to President’s allegation

All govt agencies required to implement PCA of imports, exports

B4 industrial consumers: PALSP urges Nepra to facilitate renewable energy integration into grid

Read more stories