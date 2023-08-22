KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (August 21, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 301.00 304.00 UK POUND 387.10 391.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 81.00 81.80 AUD $ 201.00 204.00
UAE DIRHAM 83.00 83.80 CAD $ 223.00 226.00
EURO 331.00 334.00 CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00
=========================================================================
