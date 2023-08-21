Sri Lanka shares end lower as consumer staples and financials weigh

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by losses in consumer staples and financials stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.57% at 11,338.50.

Expolanka Holdings PLC and C T Holdings PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 3.2% and 10.4%, respectively.

volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 169 million shares from 129.4 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 4.38 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($13.6 million) from 4.18 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 272.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 4.32 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lanka’s National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) inflation more than halved to 4.6% year-on-year in July, helped by falling food prices, the statistics department said on Monday.