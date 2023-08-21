BAFL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-6.84%)
BIPL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.41%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.63%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
DFML 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.08%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.73%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.86%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.46%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.83%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.15%)
OGDC 96.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.64%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.64%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.22%)
PIOC 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.25%)
PPL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.26%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.69%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.72%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.29%)
TPLP 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
TRG 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-3.67%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.04%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,793 Decreased By -90.8 (-1.86%)
BR30 16,911 Decreased By -375.7 (-2.17%)
KSE100 47,448 Decreased By -770.5 (-1.6%)
KSE30 16,828 Decreased By -302.7 (-1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end lower as consumer staples and financials weigh

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2023 06:47pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by losses in consumer staples and financials stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.57% at 11,338.50.

Expolanka Holdings PLC and C T Holdings PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 3.2% and 10.4%, respectively.

volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 169 million shares from 129.4 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as consumer staples weigh

The equity market’s turnover rose to 4.38 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($13.6 million) from 4.18 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 272.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 4.32 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lanka’s National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) inflation more than halved to 4.6% year-on-year in July, helped by falling food prices, the statistics department said on Monday.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka shares end lower as consumer staples and financials weigh

Rupee remains under pressure, settles at 297.13 against US dollar

KSE-100 sees bloodbath, down 771 points on lack of positive triggers

Cipher case: Special court grants FIA 4-day remand of PTI’s Qureshi

President’s Secretariat seeks replacement of Alvi’s secretary

CJP Bandial forms bench to hear PTI chief's appeal against Toshakhana case proceedings

Caretaker PM visits Jaranwala, expresses solidarity with Christian community

Biden considers meeting Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman at G20

Zelensky says ‘confident Russia will lose this war’

ATC grants police 3-day physical remand of Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir

Lucky Cement completes installation of 25MW captive solar power plant

Read more stories