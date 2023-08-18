Sri Lanka shares end lower as consumer staples weigh

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, dragged by losses in consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.19% at 11,403.92.

For the week, the index fell 1.66%.

C T Holdings PLC and Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 13.04% and 3.61%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 129.4 million shares from 133.9 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials, industrials weigh

The equity market’s turnover fell to 4.18 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($12.92 million) from 4.65 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 285.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 3.90 billion rupees, the data showed.