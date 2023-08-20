BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
Wheat flour rates at Utility Stores rise sharply

PPI Published 20 Aug, 2023 03:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Caretaker Government has massively increased the flour prices at Utility Stores across Pakistan, according to a report on Saturday.

As per details, the price of 20kg flour bag has increased by Rs1544 whereas the 10kg has been hiked by Rs772 in Utility Stores.

After the increase, the 20kg flour price is hiked from Rs1296 to Rs2840 whereas the 10kg bag’s price jacked up to Rs1420.

Wheat flour prices rise sharply

Earlier, the 20kg flour bag price was jacked up to Rs2,900 in the open market of the provincial capital of Punjab.

As per details, the price of 40kg wheat bag has crossed Rs4,800 in the open market after an increase of Rs50.

Due to the increase in the wheat price, the 20kg bag of flour was sold by shopkeepers at Rs2,930 while the 10kg bag is being sold at Rs1,470 in Lahore.

Punjab secretary good said his team is monitoring the activities of the ‘wheat mafia’ and the crackdown is under way by the deputy commissioners and the commissioners across the province.

It may be noted here that flour prices in Karachi scaled a new peak of Rs3200 per 20-kilogram bag.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, flour in Karachi costs more than the price of the commodity in Islamabad and Punjab.

The data shows that Karachi witnessed a surge of Rs200 in the price of a 20kg bag of flour, increasing the rates to Rs3,200. Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, the 20kg bag was available at Rs3,040 after an increase of Rs140.

