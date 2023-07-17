Wheat flour prices rise sharply

KARACHI: Flour prices in Karachi have scaled a new peak of Rs3200 per 20-kilogramme bag, data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) stated. According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, 1kg of flour in Karachi now costs Rs320, more than the price of the commodity in Islamabad and Punjab. The data shows that in the last week, Karachi has witnessed a surge of Rs200 in the price of a 20kg bag of flour, increasing the rates to Rs3,200.In Hyderabad, the 20kg bag was available at Rs3,040.