Justice Isa visits Jaranwala, meets members of Christian community

FAISALABAD: The senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Saturday paid a visit to Christian Colony in Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad district and had a meeting with affected members of the minority community.

Justice Isa, who will take over as Chief Justice of Pakistan next month, was briefed by police and civil administration at the Danish School in Jaranwala over the situation. He also met the victims of the displaced minority community and expressed deep sorrow over the incident. He also visited the affected church and settlement that was attacked by a violent mob.

Jaranwala mayhem: CII chief seeks early legal action against culprits

On the occasion, Justice Isa said it was very sad to see the losses. He told the people not to be worried. He said minority community would be protected in any case.

Justice Isa expressed his displeasure with the deputy commissioner and said three days had passed since the incident had occurred but the affected streets had not been cleaned. The nominated Chief Justice of Pakistan also instructed the deputy commissioner to clean the streets of Christian Colony immediately. Justice Qazi Faez Isa met the victims at Danish School.

On Wednesday a violent mob of hundreds of people ransacked and torched several churches and residences of members of the Christian community.