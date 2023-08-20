BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Justice Isa visits Jaranwala, meets members of Christian community

INP Published 20 Aug, 2023 03:20am

FAISALABAD: The senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Saturday paid a visit to Christian Colony in Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad district and had a meeting with affected members of the minority community.

Justice Isa, who will take over as Chief Justice of Pakistan next month, was briefed by police and civil administration at the Danish School in Jaranwala over the situation. He also met the victims of the displaced minority community and expressed deep sorrow over the incident. He also visited the affected church and settlement that was attacked by a violent mob.

Jaranwala mayhem: CII chief seeks early legal action against culprits

On the occasion, Justice Isa said it was very sad to see the losses. He told the people not to be worried. He said minority community would be protected in any case.

Justice Isa expressed his displeasure with the deputy commissioner and said three days had passed since the incident had occurred but the affected streets had not been cleaned. The nominated Chief Justice of Pakistan also instructed the deputy commissioner to clean the streets of Christian Colony immediately. Justice Qazi Faez Isa met the victims at Danish School.

On Wednesday a violent mob of hundreds of people ransacked and torched several churches and residences of members of the Christian community.

Supreme Court Christian community Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa Jaranwala tragedy

Comments

1000 characters

Justice Isa visits Jaranwala, meets members of Christian community

Wheat flour rates at Utility Stores rise sharply

Question of energy sector reforms comes under interim govt’s focus

SC says show-cause notice issued to taxpayer must contain all necessary facts

Alvi signs Army and Official Secrets Acts into law

Caretaker Sindh govt: 10 ministers administered oath; portfolios assigned

Delay in elections: PTI says will move SC against ECP’s decision

Qureshi arrested by FIA in ‘missing cypher’ case

FBR redrafts law dealing with payments to non-residents

SC Act also applies to pending cases under Article 184(3): Justice Mansoor

Read more stories