Jaranwala mayhem: CII chief seeks early legal action against culprits

ISLAMABAD: The highest Islamic body of Pakistan, the Council of Islamic Ideology’s chairman, Thursday, while denouncing the Jaranwala incidents of violence and vandalising of private properties and worship places of minority community, has asked for immediate legal action against the culprits with punishment.

CII Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, while highlighting the disconnect between such actions and the core principles of religion, national laws, and societal norms, stated that the occurrences in Jaranwala stood in stark contradiction to the teachings of Islam, which espoused reverence for places of worship and religious symbols across all faiths.

In a statement issued here, he said, “Our religion and our nation’s laws are rooted in respect, tolerance, and coexistence”. Ayaz said that acts of violence, targeting individuals based on their beliefs, or attempting to take matters into one’s own hands due to alleged acts of religious blasphemy find no endorsement within Islam.

The chairman emphasized that legal recourse should be pursued without bias or discrimination against any individuals involved in fomenting animosity and hatred. “No matter the motivations, we are bound by our faith and our constitution to ensure that justice prevails. Those responsible for promoting discord and hatred must be held accountable under the full extent of the law,” he added.

Furthermore, he urged the government to take immediate and comprehensive measures to rehabilitate the affected homes and places of worship. He stressed that compensation should be extended to individuals who had suffered losses to their private properties as a result of these distressing incidents.

The CII, almost two years ago in a special session following the Sialkot incident has forwarded a set of recommendations to the government to tackle such acts. The CII has stressed the need in order to deter the occurrence of such heinous events, stringent punitive measures need to be implemented against the perpetrators involved.

The council’s recommendations included the establishment of specialised courts dedicated to expeditiously handling cases related to such incidents. These courts, as proposed, would operate round the clock, ensuring prompt and fair trials. The objective is to deliver tangible and appropriate penalties to those responsible for inciting criminal activities, orchestrating such actions, and utilising places of worship to propagate divisive ideologies.

Besides other religious groups and political parties, the Jaranwala incident has also been flayed by Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) and former chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Mohammad Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

