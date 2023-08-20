Indian energy company ONGC Videsh secures 3-yr extension to explore South China Sea

MUMBAI: Indian energy company ONGC Videsh has secured a three-year extension from Vietnam to explore ‘Block 128’ in the South China Sea, it said in a post on social messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Conflicting territorial claims over South China Sea stretch back many decades but have intensified in recent years as China and its rivals have reinforced their positions on the rocks and reefs they hold.

“India’s strategic commitment stays strong as ONGC Videsh continues its exploration journey with its 8th extension till 15 June 2026,” the company said in its post.