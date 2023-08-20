Asia Cup: Ramiz not among commentators

LAHORE: Non-inclusion of the former PCB chairman and leading commentator Ramiz Raja in the commentary panel for the Asia Cup starting from August 30 has opened a new controversy.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has released the star-studded commentary panel for the much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 comprising Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Bazid Khan and Aamer Sohail from Pakistan and Gautam Gambhir, Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar, Irfan Pathan and Deep Dasgupta from India.

There are commentators Russell Arnold, Scott Styris and others in the panel. But leading commentator Ramiz Raja has been excluded from the panel.

His exclusion is a surprise for the fans as the cricketer-turned-commentator has been part of the commentary line-up over the past several years.

The six-team Asia Cup 2023 tournament, featuring Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, will commence on Aug 30 with opening match between the Team Pakistan and Nepal in Multan.

Nine matches, including Pakistan and India, will be played in Sri Lanka under a hybrid model.

