KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (August 16, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== JS Global Cap. Adamjee Ins. 300,000 30.23 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 30.23 Y.H. Securities Air Link Commun 2,500 25.38 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 25.38 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Amreli Steels 4,445 23 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 4,445 23 Fortune Sec. Cherat Cement 62,000 135 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 62,000 135 Adam Usman Sec Ghani Glo Hol 250,000 10.21 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 10.21 Fortune Sec. Habib BankXD 70,000 102 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 102 Seven Star Sec. Lotte Chemical 500 25.45 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 25.45 Fortune Sec. Nishat Mills Ltd 20,000 69.9 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 69.9 Fortune Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 155,000 108.2 MRA Securities 21 100 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 155,021 108.2 FDM Capital Pak Petroleum 2,900 73.9 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 2,900 73.9 Fawad Yusuf Sec Sui North Gas 75 45.6 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 75 45.6 MRA Securities The Organic Meat 4,000 26 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 26 Fawad Yusuf Sec The Searle Co 2,000 42.8 Pearl Sec 4,000 42.5 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 42.6 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 877,441 ===========================================================================================

