KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (August 16, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
JS Global Cap. Adamjee Ins. 300,000 30.23
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 30.23
Y.H. Securities Air Link Commun 2,500 25.38
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 25.38
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Amreli Steels 4,445 23
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 4,445 23
Fortune Sec. Cherat Cement 62,000 135
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 62,000 135
Adam Usman Sec Ghani Glo Hol 250,000 10.21
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 10.21
Fortune Sec. Habib BankXD 70,000 102
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 102
Seven Star Sec. Lotte Chemical 500 25.45
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 25.45
Fortune Sec. Nishat Mills Ltd 20,000 69.9
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 69.9
Fortune Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 155,000 108.2
MRA Securities 21 100
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 155,021 108.2
FDM Capital Pak Petroleum 2,900 73.9
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 2,900 73.9
Fawad Yusuf Sec Sui North Gas 75 45.6
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 75 45.6
MRA Securities The Organic Meat 4,000 26
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 26
Fawad Yusuf Sec The Searle Co 2,000 42.8
Pearl Sec 4,000 42.5
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 42.6
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 877,441
===========================================================================================
Comments