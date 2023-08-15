BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
US says values its relationship with Pakistan

PPI Published 15 Aug, 2023 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed his country’s strong support for Pakistan’s economic success.

In a statement, he extended his wishes to the people of Pakistan on the Independence Day. He said the United States values its 76-year-old relationship with Pakistan.

Antony Blinken said we look forward to deepening the US-Pakistan partnership to create a more prosperous future for both nations, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

75 years of Pak-US relations: Reception to honour issuance of commemorative stamp

The US Secretary of State said that as we usher in a new year of cooperation, and as Pakistan prepares to hold elections, we look forward to advancing inclusive economic growth, energy security, and promoting peace and regional stability.

He said we share a commitment to democratic principles and respect for the rule of law that will continue to guide our partnership forward.

