Nation urged to remain steadfast, work wholeheartedly for development of country

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has urged the “entire Pakistani nation to remain steadfast and work wholeheartedly for the development of the country”— as the nation celebrated the Independence Day on Monday, the August 14.

“There is a need to unite to cope with the social, political, economic and security challenges facing the nation today. So, let’s resolve that we will not hesitate to offer any sacrifice for the security, prosperity, and development of the country,” the president said in his message to the nation in connection with the Independence Day.

President Alvi shared this message in a statement and in his address at a related official ceremony in the federal capital.

Congratulating the nation, he said, on this day, “We pay tribute to the sacrifices rendered by our founding fathers and workers of the Pakistan Movement. The stories of those people, who faced hardships, endured oppression and braved immense challenges to reach Pakistan, serve as a source of inspiration for our future generations. We should value the sacrifices of our forefathers for the creation of Pakistan and work for the prosperity of our people.”

The president said, Pakistan gained independence after the “historic struggle of the Muslims of the sub-continent under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The Muslims of India wanted a homeland for themselves where they could freely order their individual and collective lives in accordance with the teachings of Islam.”

This day, President Alvi stated, marks the culmination of a democratic and political struggle in “our quest for freedom from colonial rule.”

“We should reflect on the nation’s progress so far, prevailing challenges, and opportunities for growth. It is a time to renew our commitment to building a stronger and more prosperous Pakistan as envisioned by the Father of the Nation. I urge my fellow countrymen to work for the welfare and uplift of deprived sections of our society. Let’s pledge to uphold the principles of democracy, freedom, equality, tolerance, forgiveness, socio-economic justice, and moral and ethical values, as enunciated by Islam,” he said in his message.

On the Independence Day, the president also remembered “our oppressed brothers and sisters in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) facing Indian atrocities for decades. India’s illegal actions, including ending Jammu and Kashmir’s special legal status in 2019, have further deteriorated the human rights situation in the valley in the form of extra-judicial killings, torture, and illegal detentions. We stand with our Kashmiri brethren and assure them of unwavering and continued political, diplomatic and moral support for their legitimate right to self-determination.”

In connection with the Independence Day celebrations, a flag-hoisting ceremony was also held at Convention Centre in Islamabad where President Alvi was the Chief Guest while Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and former National Assembly speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, among others, were also in attendance, an official statement said.

The Independence Day celebrations began with 31 salutes at the federal capital and 21 gun salutes at the provincial headquarters, the statement added.

Separately, outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message on the Independence Day, said, time had come that “we graduate from rhetoric to action. Nothing short of it will work. Let us be included among those who complete Pakistan’s story. I have no doubt Pakistan is destined to scale higher and higher.”

He said Pakistan’s story from its conception to reality is “one of resilience and defiance.”

“While the odds during the freedom movement were the heaviest, they have continued to challenge us in different ways during the course of the last 76 years. No matter how formidable, Pakistan has always prevailed upon them. On 76th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence, I join the nation in paying rich tributes to the Quaid-i-Azam, and hundreds of thousands of unsung heroes of the freedom movement for their selflessness, sacrifices and devotion to the cause of Pakistan.

The Quaid’s statesmanship was a critical factor in shaping Pakistan’s story. While we have defeated many odds and achieved milestones during the journey of the last seven and a half decade, the story of Pakistan has yet to reach its culmination,” he said.

“As we reflect on this day, we must summon our proverbial unity and solidarity to take the motherland forward, for a nation can’t be beaten if it awakens its unifying force. At the same time, we have to make the Quaid’s motto of “work, work and only work” the guiding principle to rebuild Pakistan,” Sharif added.

