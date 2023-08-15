Educational institutions celebrate Independence Day

LAHORE: Like other segments of the society, the educational institutions of Lahore on Monday celebrated the 76th Independence Day of the country with zeal and fervour. Flag-hoisting functions were arranged at different public sector as well as private schools, colleges, universities and medical universities to mark the day and show their love for the country.

Secretary Industries and Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Ehsan Bhutta has said that Independence Day is to pay tribute to our elders who sacrificed everything for freedom.

He was addressing a flag hoisting ceremony at Government College of Technology Women Lyton Road’s historical Shadi Lal building. The ceremony was attended by DG PSDA Moazam Supra, Senior DG TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, Chairman PBTE Nazir Ahmad, Principal GCTW Lyton Road Uzma Nadia, DG Operations Amir Aziz, Vice Chancellor PTUT Dr Abdul Sattar Shakir, Regional Director Tariq Mahmood, teachers and students.

Secretary Industries /Chairman TEVTA Ehsan Bhutta in his speech said that we are living freely today because the freedom was provided by our forefathers at a cost. Therefore we need a renewal that we should do everything for our country, he said adding that for this purpose we need to make our youth self-dependent by providing them with skills. He said that we must prioritize technical education and vocational training over conventional education. At the ceremony, the students presented songs and represented the culture of all provinces.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that the value of freedom can be realized when we look at the slave nations. He was addressing the flag hoisting ceremony on the occasion of Independence Day outside VC’s office at Quaid-e-Azam Campus. On this occasion, Registrar Dr Ahmad Islam, deans, heads of various departments, faculty members, administrative officers, employees, students and children and women from PU residential colony were present.

Dr Khalid Mahmood hoisted the flag outside the admin block and released pigeons. He also planted saplings on the occasion of Independence Day. In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal and the leaders of the freedom movement. He said that the nation also pay tribute to the endless sacrifices of the Pakistan Army for protecting the country.

Vice Chancellor Government College University Lahore Professor Asghar Zaidi hoisted the flag along with the teachers. A cake was also cut in connection with the 76th Independence Day

The students of Ahmad Music Society of the University presented national songs. Speaking on the occasion Asghar Zaidi said that the educational institutions have the main responsibility of training the youth. We need to hold ourselves accountable as well as we have to improve our educational standards. He also said we can bring improvement in the country only by improving the quality of education that can be done by few things namely admissions on merit, faculty training, best academic curriculum and student assessment.

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore organized flag hoisting ceremony on the occasion of 76th Independence Day of Pakistan. Vice Chancellor UET Lahore Prof Dr Habib Ur Rehman participated as the Chief Guest and inaugurated the function by hoisting the national flag. In addition, poems were also presented by various student societies, famous poets including Saud Usmani presented their speech regarding Independence Day. The Vice Chancellor addressed the guests and congratulated the participants on the Independence Day. At the end of the ceremony, certificates were distributed to the students who won the first and second positions in the Urdu and English essay writing and IQ test competitions.

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore also celebrated the Independence Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner. Flag-hoisting ceremony, Quran Khawani, prayers for the martyrs of Pakistan and cake cutting ceremony featured the day at all UVAS campuses. The day began with Quran Khawani and special prayers in the university mosque for the martyrs and for the progress & prosperity of the country and university. Later a flag-hoisting ceremony was arranged at City Campus. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed hoisted the national flag while faculty members, students, administrative staff and their families attended in a large numbers. Similar flag-hoisting ceremonies were also held in other campuses of UVAS including Ravi Campus Pattoki, College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CVAS) Jhang, Khan Bahadur Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmad College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KBCMA-CVAS) Narowal and Para-Veterinary Institute Karor Lal-Eason Layyah.

The University of Home Economics Lahore commemorated the Independence Day of Pakistan with a profound sense of patriotism. In observance of this day, a special ceremony was meticulously arranged at the auditorium. Prof Dr Faleeha Zahra Kazmi, Vice-Chancellor of UHE, and Prof Hassan Askri Kazmi were the distinguished guests of the momentous flag-hoisting ceremony.

A special event was organized at Lahore College for Women University to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan. Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shagufta Naz raised the national flag during the ceremony.

The event was attended by Deans, Directors, Registrar, Principal, Faculty, Staff, and students. Speaking on this occasion, Professor Dr Shagufta Naz, the Vice Chancellor of Lahore College for Women University, emphasized the significance of this day as a renewal of our commitment to fulfilling the vision of our forefathers, who envisioned Pakistan as an Islamic welfare state.

The 76th Independence Day of beloved Country Pakistan was celebrated with patriotic zeal at all Campuses of University of Education. The central flag hoisting ceremony was held at the main Campus of University of Education, Township, Lahore. The Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha hoisted the National Flag. While addressing the gathering, he said independence is the greatest reward of Almighty and we should be thankful to Him for this blessing. He said winning independence on 14th August 1947 was just a first step adding that real independence is achieving the goal of becoming self-reliant in all fields of life.

