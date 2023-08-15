BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Murad opens main Hawksbay Road

Recorder Report Published 15 Aug, 2023 07:39am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the newly constructed Main Hawksbay Road, including the rehabilitation of the existing Carriageway from Machhli Chowk to KANUPP.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab organized the ceremony at Machhli Chowk on Monday.

The project has been completed under World Bank-assisted project of Competitive and the Livable City of Karachi.

Mayor briefing the CM said that the project has been completed for Rs1.15 billion. It was started in January 2022 and completed within a period of 15 months.

Speaking at the ceremony, Shah congratulated the citizens who usually go to Hawksbay for recreation.

He said, “The road has been made motorable and streetlights have been installed to facilitate the commuters.”

He said the assemblies have been dissolved and now his party was going to the people to seek votes.”

He said that he was sure the people would elect the PPP because its government in Sindh has carried out record development works all over the province.

Shah thanked the people of Karachi for electing Murtaza Wahab as their Mayor. “I am sure the people of this megacity will again vote for PPP in the general election and PPP is bound to emerge as the largest party from Karachi, also.”

To a question, Murad Ali Shah said that his government following the court orders had adopted a transparent method for recruitment from grade BS-5 to 15 for which over 75,000 applicants were screened through a third party but all of a sudden, the court again stopped the process.

He said a political party filed an application in the court and got a stay order against the recruitment being made through a proper procedure. He said that the youth have been deprived of the employment opportunities for which all formalities were completed.

Shah lamented that over 40 percent of selected candidates were issued offer letters and now the entire exercise had been stopped for which the concerned party would have to be accountable to the people of the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Syed Murad Ali Shah Murtaza Wahab Chief Minister Sindh Hawksbay Road Machhli Chowk

Comments

1000 characters

Murad opens main Hawksbay Road

China congratulates Kakar

US says values its relationship with Pakistan

Merchant ships backed up in Black Sea lanes

Draft amendments to income tax Ord: FBR seeks new powers for IR Commissioners

Any attempt to sabotage CPEC will not succeed: China

Justice Baqar to be Sindh caretaker CM

UK watchdog kicks off ‘politically-exposed persons’ review

Global conditions contributed to higher inflation in Pakistan: SBP

US Navy joins Army, Marine Corps in having no Senate-confirmed leader

Sisi hosts Jordan, Palestinian leaders to discuss Saudi-Israel ties

Read more stories