Murad opens main Hawksbay Road

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the newly constructed Main Hawksbay Road, including the rehabilitation of the existing Carriageway from Machhli Chowk to KANUPP.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab organized the ceremony at Machhli Chowk on Monday.

The project has been completed under World Bank-assisted project of Competitive and the Livable City of Karachi.

Mayor briefing the CM said that the project has been completed for Rs1.15 billion. It was started in January 2022 and completed within a period of 15 months.

Speaking at the ceremony, Shah congratulated the citizens who usually go to Hawksbay for recreation.

He said, “The road has been made motorable and streetlights have been installed to facilitate the commuters.”

He said the assemblies have been dissolved and now his party was going to the people to seek votes.”

He said that he was sure the people would elect the PPP because its government in Sindh has carried out record development works all over the province.

Shah thanked the people of Karachi for electing Murtaza Wahab as their Mayor. “I am sure the people of this megacity will again vote for PPP in the general election and PPP is bound to emerge as the largest party from Karachi, also.”

To a question, Murad Ali Shah said that his government following the court orders had adopted a transparent method for recruitment from grade BS-5 to 15 for which over 75,000 applicants were screened through a third party but all of a sudden, the court again stopped the process.

He said a political party filed an application in the court and got a stay order against the recruitment being made through a proper procedure. He said that the youth have been deprived of the employment opportunities for which all formalities were completed.

Shah lamented that over 40 percent of selected candidates were issued offer letters and now the entire exercise had been stopped for which the concerned party would have to be accountable to the people of the province.

