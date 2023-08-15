BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Aug 15, 2023
Pakistan

PIA CEO welcomes first flight from Dubai to Skardu

Press Release Published 15 Aug, 2023 06:43am

KARACHI: PIA first International flight from Dubai to Skardu operated on the Independence Day of Pakistan, celebrations held on board PIA flights and Offices, Inflight entertainment service introduced on A320 aircraft.

PIA flight PK 234 was given a water canon salute on landing at Skardu Airport being the first International flight ever to Skardu Airport now, Skardu International Airport.

A historic first by PIA providing international connectivity and access to Gilgit-Baltistan.

The captain of the flight waved Pakistan flag from the cockpit of the aircraft upon landing.

The passengers of the first flight were welcomed and received by CEO PIA, AVM Amir Hayat and senior officials of PIA and Civil Aviation Authority Pakistan. The passengers were presented with traditional Gilgit-Baltistan caps and gifts.

The passengers thanked PIA for operating direct flight from Dubai to Skardu.

PIA is now additionally operating once a week flight on the sector Dubai-Skardu- Dubai providing access to the beautiful Skardu city of Gilgit, one of the main tourist destinations of Pakistan.

14 August Celebrations were also held on board PIA aircraft, at airports and PIA offices.

CEO PIA, AVM Amir Hayat also celebrated Independence Day with airline employees at PIA office Islamabad. PIA Chief Operating Officer, Amanullah Qureshi hoisted the national flag at a Ceremony held at Karachi. Flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at other cities of Pakistan, cakes were also cut and distributed throughout the network.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan PIA uae Independence Day Dubai Skardu International Airport Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat Skardu 14 August CEO PIA

