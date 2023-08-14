PIA launches first-ever direct flight from Dubai to Skardu

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) today announced the launch of its first-ever direct flight from Dubai to Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan. The inaugural flight will take off on August 14, 2023, Pakistan’s Independence Day, and will mark a significant milestone in the promotion of tourism in Pakistan’s northern region.

“This is a momentous occasion for PIA and for the people of Pakistan,” said PIA Spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan. “The launch of this new flight route will make Skardu more accessible to international travellers, and will help to promote tourism in this beautiful region.”

Skardu is a stunningly beautiful valley located at an altitude of 7,000 feet above sea level. It is surrounded by snow-capped mountains, pristine lakes, and lush green valleys. “Skardu is a hidden gem, and we believe that it has the potential to become a major tourist hub in the region,” said Khan. “This new flight route will make it easier for people to visit Skardu and experience all that it has to offer.”

