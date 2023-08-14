BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Aug 14, 2023
Pakistan

PIA launches first-ever direct flight from Dubai to Skardu

Press Release Published 14 Aug, 2023 06:29am

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) today announced the launch of its first-ever direct flight from Dubai to Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan. The inaugural flight will take off on August 14, 2023, Pakistan’s Independence Day, and will mark a significant milestone in the promotion of tourism in Pakistan’s northern region.

“This is a momentous occasion for PIA and for the people of Pakistan,” said PIA Spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan. “The launch of this new flight route will make Skardu more accessible to international travellers, and will help to promote tourism in this beautiful region.”

Skardu is a stunningly beautiful valley located at an altitude of 7,000 feet above sea level. It is surrounded by snow-capped mountains, pristine lakes, and lush green valleys. “Skardu is a hidden gem, and we believe that it has the potential to become a major tourist hub in the region,” said Khan. “This new flight route will make it easier for people to visit Skardu and experience all that it has to offer.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan PIA Gilgit Baltistan Dubai Skardu direct flight

