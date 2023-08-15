BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rotary International marks Independence Day with gaiety and zeal

Press Release Published 15 Aug, 2023 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: Rotary International marked the 76th Independence Day on Monday that brought together Rotarians, Rotractors, Interactors, and members of civil society here at educational institution TMUC.

The event began with a tree planting ceremony as a resolute mission to contribute to a greener future for Pakistan, symbolizing Rotary’s commitment to environmental sustainability and its role in safeguarding Mother Earth from climate hazards, said a press release.

The event continued with a flag-hoisting ceremony that showcased the unity and strength of the country. The participants, including Rotarians, Rotractors, Interactors, and members of civil society, united under the banner of Rotary International District 3272 to demonstrate their dedication to the greater good.

The event also featured a double-decker bus journey that traversed prominent locations within Islamabad.

This city tour not only provided an opportunity for Rotarians, Rotractors, and Interactors to engage with the local community but also effectively elevated Rotary’s public image among the general populace.

As the bus winded through the streets of the capital city, the vibrantly waving flags represented both the end of polio and Rotary’s unwavering commitment to this vital cause. The Rotarians also distributed flags symbolizing the end of polio and Rotary’s overarching mission.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Rotary International Independence Day of Pakistan TMUC

Comments

1000 characters

Rotary International marks Independence Day with gaiety and zeal

China congratulates Kakar

US says values its relationship with Pakistan

Merchant ships backed up in Black Sea lanes

Draft amendments to income tax Ord: FBR seeks new powers for IR Commissioners

Any attempt to sabotage CPEC will not succeed: China

Justice Baqar to be Sindh caretaker CM

UK watchdog kicks off ‘politically-exposed persons’ review

Global conditions contributed to higher inflation in Pakistan: SBP

US Navy joins Army, Marine Corps in having no Senate-confirmed leader

Sisi hosts Jordan, Palestinian leaders to discuss Saudi-Israel ties

Read more stories