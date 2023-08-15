BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Hamdard organises free medical camp

Press Release Published 15 Aug, 2023 06:30am

KARACHI: To celebrate 14th August Independence Day, Hamdard Pakistan organized a free medical camp on 13th of August, at Hamdard Matab Jehangir Road Karachi under its national health initiative ‘Hamdard Zindagi’.

Karachiites in a large number benefited from the camp and took advice on various medical and health problems from expert and experienced physicians such as Hakim Amjad Ismail, Tabiba Huma Saeed and Hakim Shiraz Muhammad Siddiqui.

The patients also underwent comprehensive medical assessments. On this occasion, Hamdard Pakistan extended a 50% discount on medicines.

Speaking to the journalists, Hakim Shiraz Siddiqui conveyed that since its inception, Hamdard Pakistan has been striving to address the health and medical challenges of the nation. He further said that in recent times, such diseases are spreading in the society which are easily preventable through the adoption of a healthy lifestyle.

In continuation of Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said’s vision, Hamdard Pakistan, through its various initiatives, not only encourages people to embrace the effectiveness of affordable Tibb-I-Unani, but also raise awareness about fundamental principles of health.

