PNSC celebrates Independence Day

Recorder Report Published 15 Aug, 2023

KARACHI: Pakistan National Shipping Corporation celebrated 76th Independence Day of Pakistan on Monday.

The celebration commenced with recitation of Holy Quran. PNSC celebrates this national day every year.

Chairman PNSC, Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed hoisted the national flag along with Executive Directors, Officers and Staff.

Later, the Chairman PNSC planted a tree in the premises of the PNSC Building.

On this occasion, prized were distributed amongst the participants of the Interdivisional Speech Competition on the topic “Aik Pakistani Ke Zimedaryaan” towards the end sweets were distributed among the attendees.

PNSC Independence Day of Pakistan Jawad Ahmed

