BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s leaders look to instill hope on Independence Day

  • President, outgoing PM call for national unity
BR Web Desk Published August 14, 2023 Updated August 14, 2023 12:05pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

President Dr Arif Alvi and outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for national unity and paying tribute to the hardships that earned Pakistan its freedom as the nation celebrates 76 years of independence on Monday.

The day started off with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute at the provincial capitals at dawn.

The national flag was hoisted in Islamabad where President Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country.

Meanwhile, the president urged the nation to pledge today to uphold the principles of democracy, freedom, equality, tolerance, forgiveness, socio-economic justice, and moral and ethical values, as enunciated by Islam, as per a statement by the president posted on Twitter handle.

“The stories of those people, who faced hardships, to reach Pakistan, serve as a source of inspiration for our future generations,” the president said.

President Alvi said the nation should also remember their oppressed brothers and sisters in held Kashmir.

“We stand with our Kashmiri brethren and assure them of unwavering and continuous political, diplomatic, and moral support for their legitimate right to self-determination,” he reiterated.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz said this day saw an unprecedented freedom struggle culminating in the establishment of the State of Pakistan.

Paying homage to the Quaid-i-Azam’s visionary leadership and other leaders, outgoing PM said that the nation needs to summon the spirit that marked the independence movement and employ the lesson of unity and self-belief to chart the way forward, as per Radio Pakistan.

He also vowed to stand in complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and provide political, moral, and diplomatic support to them.

In his message, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that August 14 symbolizes making the “impossible possible through peaceful political and democratic struggle.”

“The day is also the occasion to ask ourselves whether today’s Pakistan has succeeded in achieving all the goals that our founding fathers had set and dreamed of at the time of its establishment.

In the light of the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam, we still have a long way to go and work hard to establish a strong federal democratic state and a society based on tolerance and equality,“ Bilawal added.

The Military leadership also extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on this day, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

This day reminds us of the vision, fortitude and countless sacrifices which our ancestors offered, to realise our elders and great Quaid’s dream of a free and independent country,“ the ISPR said.

It said that thousands of sons’ of soil have laid down their lives for defence of the motherland and to preserve the cherished dream of freedom of our forefathers.

“We should pledge on this day that irrespective of the challenges we face today, we will preserve and strengthen the peace, societal harmony and unity among the Nation.

We will not let inimical forces to succeed, which are hell bent to create fissures and division among the Armed Forces and people of Pakistan.“

Armed Forces, the ISPR said, with the support of Nation, will always defend the territorial integrity and peace of the motherland and continue to serve the nation as per the aspirations of people of Pakistan.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also visited Mazar-e-Quaid where a change of Guards ceremony was held.

On Sunday, Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said that Pakistan is determined to rise among the comity of the nation and urged the public to reject conspirators fomenting hopelessness.

He made these remarks while addressing the ceremony of the Azadi Parade at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) on the eve of 14th August - aimed at reviving the pledge for total commitment and unflinching resolve for a bright future for the motherland.

He said that Pakistan came into being as a result of the grand vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the sacrifices of our forefathers.

The COAS said that the two-nation theory had been manifest in Muslims of the sub-continent and Pakistani nation.

Shehbaz Sharif Independence Day President Dr Arif Alvi August 14

Comments

1000 characters
Sadaf Iqbal Aug 14, 2023 11:48am
Great thinker of the century
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Aug 14, 2023 12:32pm
We are very fortunate to have an independent country, and should always recognize the sacrifices of people who struggled for independence, including 2 million people who lost their lives while migrating to Pakistan. Yet, after 76 years of independence, the potential for economic growth and welfare of the people is wanting and requires introspection. It is a fact that elected leaders and civil servants only ensured their own welfare and wealth for the last many decades. Vision and future plans for the nation and country are aired only on 14th August, and for 76 years Pakistan and its economic development is in a status quo and at the mercy of the opportunists.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan’s leaders look to instill hope on Independence Day

Oil down 1% on strong dollar, China economy worries

PIA launches first-ever direct flight from Dubai to Skardu

Zuckerberg and Musk throw verbal jabs over proposed cage match

India’s Adani Ports falls after Deloitte quits as auditor

Shehbaz confident Kakar will ensure free, fair elections

People should reject conspirators: COAS

Two militants killed attacking convoy of Chinese workers in Gwadar

Shehbaz narrates his achievements in farewell address

Cargo ship in Black Sea: Russian warship fires shots

Read more stories