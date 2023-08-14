SCCI, APMIA sign MoU

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and All Pakistan Marble Industries Association, aiming to promote the marble and mining sector on modern lines, carryout joint research and resolve people’s issues associated with the sector.

Ijaz Khan Afridi, the acting president of SCCI and Muhammad Asghar Khan, Chairman of All Pakistan Marble Industries Association (APMIA) signed the agreement during a ceremony held here at chamber’s house. Other members of the APMIA delegation include Shafiullah, Ahmad Shah and Zafar Ali Khan Kundi, the SCCI’s Secretary General Sajjad Aziz; Officials from the Research and Development Cell of the chamber were present during the agreement signing ceremony.

Muhammad Asghar apprised the chamber’s acting President Ijaz Khan Afridi that the marble sector is playing a pivotal role in economic development and earning heft foreign exchange through exports. He, however, said people attached to the marble sector were faced with financial hardships in carrying out mining through using modern techniques, machines and methods.

On the occasion, the association chairman suggested various proposals for promotion of the marble sector. Ijaz Afridi assured the APMIA delegation that issues associated with the marble sector will be taken up with relevant government departments and authorities and to be resolved instantly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023