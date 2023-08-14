BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SCCI, APMIA sign MoU

Recorder Report Published 14 Aug, 2023 06:29am

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and All Pakistan Marble Industries Association, aiming to promote the marble and mining sector on modern lines, carryout joint research and resolve people’s issues associated with the sector.

Ijaz Khan Afridi, the acting president of SCCI and Muhammad Asghar Khan, Chairman of All Pakistan Marble Industries Association (APMIA) signed the agreement during a ceremony held here at chamber’s house. Other members of the APMIA delegation include Shafiullah, Ahmad Shah and Zafar Ali Khan Kundi, the SCCI’s Secretary General Sajjad Aziz; Officials from the Research and Development Cell of the chamber were present during the agreement signing ceremony.

Muhammad Asghar apprised the chamber’s acting President Ijaz Khan Afridi that the marble sector is playing a pivotal role in economic development and earning heft foreign exchange through exports. He, however, said people attached to the marble sector were faced with financial hardships in carrying out mining through using modern techniques, machines and methods.

On the occasion, the association chairman suggested various proposals for promotion of the marble sector. Ijaz Afridi assured the APMIA delegation that issues associated with the marble sector will be taken up with relevant government departments and authorities and to be resolved instantly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SCCI sign MoU mining sector Marble sector APMIA

Comments

1000 characters

SCCI, APMIA sign MoU

Caretaker PM: Mengal opposes selection of Kakar

Sindh caretaker CM: Second round of talks remains inconclusive

Income tax law: FBR proposes new definition of word ‘banking’

Shehbaz narrates his achievements in farewell address

Iran says oil exports surpass 1.4m bpd target

Independence Day today

Shehbaz confident Kakar will ensure free, fair elections

People should reject conspirators: COAS

Israel rules out Jerusalem base for Saudi envoy to Palestinians

Two militants killed attacking convoy of Chinese workers in Gwadar

Read more stories