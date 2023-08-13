Four killed in Iran attack on Shia shrine: state media

TEHRAN: A shooting Sunday at a Shia Muslim shrine in Iran's south killed at least four people, state media said, less than a year after a similar attack on the same site.

"Four people have been killed so far following a terrorist attack by two armed men on the holy shrine of Shah Cheragh" in Shiraz, the capital of Fars province, official news agency IRNA reported.

One of the suspected assailants was arrested while the other went on the run, according to Tasnim news agency.

Fars province governor Mohamed Hadi Imanieh told state TV the attack occurred around 7:00 pm (1530 GMT).

Footage carried by state TV showed ambulances rushing to the site of the attack.

Iranian media outlets have provided different figures concerning the number of casualties.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.