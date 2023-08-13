Transfer of IK to Adiala Jail: PTI core committee says concerned at ‘unnecessary’ delay

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee here on Saturday expressed great disappointment over what it called unnecessary and unjustifiable delay of the court decision to transfer PTI Chairman Imran Khan from Attock to Adiala Jail and provide him food and water from home.

The PTI core committee meeting strongly condemned the non-serious attitude of the government regarding serious threats to the former prime minister’s health, safety and especially to his life in the jail.

The committee stated that the former prime minister was imprisoned through a ‘controversial and biased’ court’s decision. It alleged that due to ‘successive wrong decisions and controversial trials, the partiality and bias of the Chief Justice Islamabad High Court was now quite evident’.

It demanded that for the sake of justice and the reputation of the court, the IHC CJ should immediately disassociate himself from the cases related to the former prime minister.

The participants stated that on the special instructions of party chairman, the Core Committee has strongly condemned the new series of crackdowns on PTI workers busy in preparations for the Independence Day celebration.

They strongly condemned the ban on the sale of PTI flags and ‘the worst retaliation’ against the party workers across the country, adding that there is no such precedent of stopping the most popular political party from celebrating the independence.

PTI Core Committee vowed that neither they would bow down to any cruelty and oppression nor they would give up their right of celebrating Independence Day or achieving the goal of ‘true freedom’.

They also examined the possibility of burning the national flag or any similar act of violence during the Independence Day celebrations and advised the worker if they saw any person burning or desecrating the national flag, catch him and hand him over to the police.

PTI Core Committee also held a detailed review of ‘drama’ staged in KP in the name of caretaker government in the province, adding that in the guise of forming caretaker governments, the three major parties of PDM admitted taking lion share in the interim provincial government.

They said that sacking of the 26-member cabinet all of a sudden also raised many questions, adding that in this regard, many questions have arisen on the role of the Election Commission, which it will have to answer.

They demanded that the nation wanted an answer from those who flouted the constitution and the law for 206 days.

