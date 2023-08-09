BAFL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.7%)
Pakistan

5 people injured in grenade attack in Quetta

  • The injured included a woman and two police officials
BR Web Desk Published 09 Aug, 2023 03:53pm

At least five people were injured on Wednesday in a hand grenade attack on Quetta’s Joint Road, it was reported.

As per reports, an exchange of fire took place between police and unknown miscreants in which the latter used a hand grenade.

The injured, including a woman and two police official, were shifted to hospital.

On August 2, at least one person was killed in an explosion near Spinny Road in Quetta.

According to the SHO of Kharotabad Police Station, the deceased was a terrorist who exploded himself.

Pakistan Terrorist attack blast in quetta

