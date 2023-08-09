5 people injured in grenade attack in Quetta

At least five people were injured on Wednesday in a hand grenade attack on Quetta’s Joint Road, it was reported.

As per reports, an exchange of fire took place between police and unknown miscreants in which the latter used a hand grenade.

The injured, including a woman and two police official, were shifted to hospital.

On August 2, at least one person was killed in an explosion near Spinny Road in Quetta.

According to the SHO of Kharotabad Police Station, the deceased was a terrorist who exploded himself.