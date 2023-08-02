At least one killed in Quetta blast

At least one person was killed in an explosion near Spinny Road in Quetta on Wednesday, Aaj News reported.

After the explosion, police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was also called to inspect the area.

According to the SHO of Kharotabad Police Station, the deceased was a terrorist who exploded himself.

He said the alleged terrorist wanted to target the nearby police checkpoint but failed.

According to the official, explosives were found near his body.