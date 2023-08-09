Bajaur terror incident: JUI-F concerned over intelligence agencies’ performance

ISLAMABAD: One of the key partners of the current ruling alliance, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F), Tuesday, expressing grief and anger over the recent Bajaur terror act has expressed serious concerns over the performance of intelligence agencies.

The JUI Central Executive Committee meeting which concluded here under the chairmanship of the party chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman also took important decisions during the two-day moot, the party’s spokesman Aslam Ghori said.

The Bajaur terror act which claimed scores of lives and injured over 80 innocent people during a public gathering was flayed by the JUI leadership.

The party CEC expressed deep sorrow over the Bajaur tragedy, prayed for forgiveness for the martyrs and speedy recovery of the injured, the JUI spokesperson added.

He said that the party leadership also expressed serious concern about the performance of the intelligence agencies in the Bajaur tragedy.

Ghori said that the party leadership also opined that holding general elections under the prevailing deteriorating security situation carries a serious question mark.

He said that the party leadership has decided to fully participate in the coming national and provincial elections. He maintained that the CEC has allowed all the provincial parties to contact other like-minded parties for seat adjustment for the national elections.

The Central Majlis Shura has approved the amendments made to the Constitution by the Constitutional Committee. It has approved the setting up of various sections within the party for better and immediate communication with the public.

The sections include Lawyers Forum, Labour Forum, Business Forum, Women Forum, Youth Forum, Kisan Forum, International Relations, and Minority Forum, Aslam Ghori said.

He said that the party leadership has devised special amendments in the media wing of the party aiming at adapting the latest media techniques and imparting the party workers with modern communication requirements so that they can expand and improve efficiency.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023