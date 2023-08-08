Caretaker PM: PPP denies consensus on Hafeez Shaikh’s name

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bokhari on Monday denied consensus on former finance minister Hafeez Shaikh’s name for the caretaker prime ministership, says in media reports.

“Rana Sanaullah should have not talked about Hafeez Sheikh’s name,” the PPP leader said reacting to the statement of the minister.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed that former finance minister Hafeez Shaikh was among the candidates shortlisted for the slot of the caretaker prime minister.

Shaikh’s name was among those earlier reported to have been included in a list of five finalised by parties in the ruling coalition for the caretaker prime minister. The purported list was also said to have included former chief justice of Pakistan Tassaduq Hussain Jillani.

Bokhari observed it’s not the prerogative of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to comment on the names of the caretaker prime minister candidates.

Commenting on the recently okayed digital census results, the PPP stalwart said a constitutional amendment is needed to increase the number of seats according to the new census.

It may be noted that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has hinted at the possibility of dissolving the National Assembly (NA) on August 9.