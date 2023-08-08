Crop Pest Management: IPPCAAS, UAF sign MoU to establish Pakistan-China lab

FAISALABAD: The Institute of Plant Protection, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (IPPCAAS) and Department of Entomology, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) inked an agreement in Beijing to establish the Pakistan-China Joint Laboratory for Crop Pest Management. The ceremony was held at the IPPCAAS.

In the witness of the leaders and experts of China and Pakistan, the letter of intent was duly signed by IPPCAAS Director General Lu Yanhui and UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

According to the agreement they would set up the joint laboratory for the prevention and control of crop pests in Pakistan and China. They will carry out experiments, demonstrations and joint research on integrated disease control techniques for crop diseases and pests of common concern, as well as training of technical personnel and personnel exchanges.

Prof Muhammad Jalal Arif, Chairman, Department of Entomology/ Principal Officer for Department of Public Relations and Publications, UAF, Prof Muhammad Jafar Jaskani, Director, Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization, UAF, Prof Muhammad Saqib, Director External Linkages, UAF, Dr Abid Ali, Focal Person for LoI and Associate Professor Department of Entomology, UAF, whereas from China, Qian Yu, Deputy Director General, Department of the International Cooperation of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Zhang Shuai, Deputy Director of Bilateral Cooperation Division of Department of the International Cooperation of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Wang Yanqing, Director of Government Affairs, Executive Office Syngenta Group China, and Liu Wende, Deputy Director General Institute of Plant Protection, attended the meeting.

The meeting was chaired by Tian Fang, the Deputy Director, Department of Research and International Cooperation of Institute of Plant Protection.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan introduced the basic situation of the UAF and the needs of the Pakistani side to improve the capacity of crop pest control and food security production.

He emphasized that the UAF will provide comprehensive guarantee for the inauguration and substantive operation of the joint laboratory. He said that China is making marvelous progress in the field of agriculture. He said that the collaboration with Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences will be further strengthened and the joint research project would be kicked off.

Prof Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif said that Pakistan suffers a lot from the pest problem. For example, the white fly is affecting cotton, citrus, guava, etc.

He said that fruit fly. Pink bollworm, Army worm, white fly and others are major threat for which we have to make the joint efforts to address issues and ensured the food security.

He said that when we decide to manage or control any pests, we must go by pest scouting, pest monitoring and assessment of pest population.

Prof Dr Muhammad Jafar Jaskani said that joint research projects will not only help combat the challenges but also raise the productivity. He said that the UAF is ranked among the top agriculture universities of the world.

Dr Muhammad Saqib said that the university was enjoying excellent relations with China and it will further improve the ties.

Qian Yu pointed out that the joint laboratory established by the Institute of Plant Protection and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad-Pakistan will strongly promote cooperation between China and Pakistan in related fields and implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.

Wang Yanqing said that Syngenta Group will give full priority to the advantages of the world’s leading agricultural science and technology innovation enterprise to provide support for the construction of the joint laboratory.

Liu Wende briefly introduced the general situation of the Plant Protection Institute and hoped that the establishment of the joint laboratory will promote in-depth cooperation between the two sides in the field of plant biosecurity and food security.

Dr Guo Jingfei of IPPCAAS and from UAF Dr Abid Ali reported on the specific work plan of the joint laboratory on behalf of China and Pakistan, and the participating experts conducted in-depth and detailed discussions.

