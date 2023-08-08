KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (August 07, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 292.00 295.00 UK POUND 371.00 374.70
SAUDIA RIYAL 77.70 78.50 AUD $ 195.00 200.00
UAE DIRHAM 81.20 82.00 CAD $ 219.00 222.00
EURO 320.00 323.00 CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00
=========================================================================
