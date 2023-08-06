BAFL 41.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
PTI accuses police of arresting IK much before judge signed his verdict

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 06 Aug, 2023 03:18am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday accused Punjab Police of arresting party chief Imran Khan before the judge in Toshakhana case put his signature on his order and without sending the copy of the verdict to the Inspector General of Islamabad Police.

In a presser, along with other lawyers of the party, PTI spokesman for legal affairs Shoaib Shaheen said that the police have no right to arrest a person on the verbal orders of a court.

He said that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and political parties have completely destroyed the constitution for their own petty political gains, which would have a disastrous impact on the supremacy of the constitution in the country.

He said that his clerk as well as that of Khawaja Haris were picked up from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) this morning by unknown men and threatened with dire consequences saying “from now onwards no file or a petition about Imran Khan should be submitted to IHC.”

“This is the state of affairs in the court as unknown people are harassing the lawyers’ clerks, which never happens in any civilized society,” he regretted.

He went on to say that the local court judge Humayun Dilawar did not allow PTI chief to present his witnesses in the court and then announced his verdict with a big lie that the witnesses were not presented.

“The law gives us the right of fair trial but in this case our right to defence was snatched as we were deprived of our legal right. We sought for two days to bring our witnesses but our right was snatched from us,” he regretted.

He lambasted the additional district and sessions judge Humayun Dilawar for directing the PTI lawyers to present the witnesses in the case within one hour, adding: “When we told him that the witnesses could not be presented within an hour as they were in Karachi, the judge announces his verdict which is in no way a fair trial”.

He also said that the IHC has standing orders that no judge is allowed to use facebook, Instagram or any other social media platform, but the judge in question Humayun Dilawar kept using facebook till 2023.

“The judge in question kept posting on facebook page against PTI chief till 2023 but FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) has no mechanism to trace his posts despite our complaints which shows everything is being managed to crash PTI,” he lamented.

