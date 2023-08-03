BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.2%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.7%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.14%)
DFML 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
DGKC 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
FABL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FCCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
GGL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
HBL 102.20 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (5.91%)
HUBC 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.96%)
MLCF 33.39 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.34%)
OGDC 104.08 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (6.48%)
PAEL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.37%)
PIOC 95.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
PPL 77.97 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.32%)
PRL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.6%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.38 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.67%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TELE 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
TRG 108.11 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.62%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.28%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,993 Increased By 76 (1.55%)
BR30 17,898 Increased By 452.9 (2.6%)
KSE100 48,765 Increased By 534.1 (1.11%)
KSE30 17,480 Increased By 219.7 (1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Country has ability to defend itself against ‘all threats’: FO

Ali Hussain Published 03 Aug, 2023 05:55am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan further stepped up pressure on the Afghan interim government of the Taliban and reiterated its ability to defend itself against all threats, national or foreign and to ensure that the Afghan territory does not become a launching pad for terrorists.

Responding to media queries about Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s statement on Tuesday on the threat of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the foreign minister’s remarks are neither new nor extraordinary.

“Pakistan has always said it has the ability to defend itself against all threats, national or foreign. We have also remained engaged with Afghanistan to ensure that the Afghan territory does not become a launching pad for terrorist acts inside Pakistani territory,” she said.

The spokesperson added that the foreign minister, in his remarks, has clearly reiterated Pakistan’s policy to engage with Afghanistan for it to abide by its commitments to the international community including Pakistan.

She added that the foreign minister underlined Pakistan’s desire to work with Afghanistan to jointly counter the terrorist threat that affects both countries. “He (Bilawal) also expressed Pakistan’s readiness to enhance Afghanistan's capacity to effectively counter the terrorist outfits,” she further explained.

In media interaction on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari issued a stern warning to Afghanistan-based banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) amid rising terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.

To a question whether Pakistan is considering any action against the hideouts of the banned TTP and other terror outfits inside Afghanistan, Bilawal said that Pakistan’s preference was that the Afghan interim government authorities must take action against them as per their international commitments in the Doha agreement which bound them that they would not allow its soil to be used by any terrorist outfit.

He said Pakistan was ready to provide any assistance if the Afghan interim government needed so. “If they (the Afghan authorities) request us for any assistance (in action against the terrorists), I am sure the government of Pakistan will be ready to extend a helping hand to the Afghan interim government – that should also be a preferable option for Pakistan,” he said.

“As far as the question about any action to be taken by Pakistan itself against the terrorists within Afghanistan, we do not desire to take such a step, but as per the international law, we have the right reserved to take action in self-defence. If there are persistent terrorist attacks and no appropriate action is taken by them (Afghan authorities), then as a last resort such an option is also available,” he said.

In a related development on Wednesday, the security agencies have identified the involvement of three Afghan terrorists in a recent terrorist attack in Zhob Cantonment area in Balochistan.

The Foreign Office has also expressed its deep concern and condemnation of the continued involvement of Afghan terrorists in terrorist activities in Pakistan and the use of Afghan territory for terrorism within Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Foreign Office TTP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Taliban Mumtaz Zahra Baloch

Comments

1000 characters

Country has ability to defend itself against ‘all threats’: FO

Execution of schemes: ECC approves Rs1.016bn TSG for Petroleum Division

Economic stabilisation: PM praises role of business community

‘Afghan citizens’ helping suicide bombers: PM

NA passes 12 bills, including Pemra amendment bill

Iranian FM arrives

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC says ‘no’ to full court pleas

New Tracking, Monitoring of Cargo Rules notified: Rs175m annual turnover a must to obtain licence: FBR

Dar sets Rs10trn revenue target for Tiwana-led team

Pakistan-Turkiye defence production potential highlighted

NA panel told: Property transfers, registration halted due to Section 7E ITO

Read more stories