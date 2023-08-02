BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.2%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.7%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.14%)
DFML 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
DGKC 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
FABL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FCCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
GGL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
HBL 102.20 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (5.91%)
HUBC 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.96%)
MLCF 33.39 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.34%)
OGDC 104.08 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (6.48%)
PAEL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.37%)
PIOC 95.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
PPL 77.97 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.32%)
PRL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.6%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.38 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.67%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TELE 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
TRG 108.11 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.62%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.28%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,993 Increased By 76 (1.55%)
BR30 17,898 Increased By 452.9 (2.6%)
KSE100 48,765 Increased By 534.1 (1.11%)
KSE30 17,480 Increased By 219.7 (1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan passes law to set up a sovereign wealth fund

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2023 06:00pm

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s upper house of the parliament on Wednesday passed a law to allow the creation of a sovereign wealth fund which will have the country’s solvent assets parked in it.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar passed the bill that was already passed in the lower house of the parliament. The upper house’s speaker, Sadiq Sanjrani, announced the bill becoming law in a live telecast.

The South Asian nation is asset solvent, Dar told the house, saying that’s why he had discarded any talk in recent months of the country defaulting on its sovereign debt.

Dar said the wealth fund will initially have seven assets worth 2.3 trillion Pakistani rupee ($8.06 billion) parked in it.

A day earlier, Dar had said the government would establish sub-funds under the Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund (PSWF).

The development came after the National Assembly on Monday approved legislation to establish PSWF which aims to ensure sustainable economic development through the efficient management of funds and assets, adhering to the highest international standards, according to state-run APP.

Pakistan National Assembly Ishaq Dar sovereign wealth fund

Comments

1000 characters
Haroon Aug 02, 2023 06:32pm
Selling all our SOEs to Gulf nations? Good! That is what we need.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan passes law to set up a sovereign wealth fund

KSE-100 closes at six-year high as phenomenal bull-run continues

Pakistan’s textile exports slump continues in July: APTMA

Turkiye is a ‘natural partner’ for CPEC: PM Shehbaz

ECP issues final notice to PTI chief for failing to hold intra-party elections

Sunridge Foods to invest up to Rs1bn in agri, tech sectors

Aga Khan fund intends to acquire additional shares of HBL worth nearly Rs3.5bn

Indian business hub Gurugram remains tense after Hindu-Muslim clashes

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC dismisses plea seeking full court

Contempt case: ECP defers Imran Khan’s indictment again

Read more stories