BAFL 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.42%)
BOP 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.31%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
DGKC 57.46 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.79%)
FABL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
FCCL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
FFL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
GGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.38%)
HBL 96.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
HUBC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
OGDC 97.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.63%)
PAEL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PIOC 96.03 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.16%)
PPL 76.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.29%)
PRL 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.26%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.06%)
SSGC 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TELE 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.39%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
TRG 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.23%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.55%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,917 Increased By 15.6 (0.32%)
BR30 17,445 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 48,231 Increased By 195.9 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,260 Increased By 63.3 (0.37%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 02 Aug, 2023 07:31am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (August 01, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Amreli Steels                             1,500          21.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  1,500          21.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Fauji Fert Bin                            1,000          14.80
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  1,000          14.80
MRA Securities               Ghandhara Automobile                      7,000          43.66
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  7,000          43.66
Brains Securities            Ghani Glo Hol                            25,000          11.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 25,000          11.50
MRA Securities               Habib Metropol                              500          35.90
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    500          35.90
FDM Capital                  Hub Power Co.                         1,800,000          87.00
FDM Capital                                                          700,000          87.00
Taurus Sec.                                                        2,500,000          87.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              5,000,000          87.00
JS Global Cap.               Lucky Cement                             16,750         595.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 16,750         595.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Maple Leaf                                3,000          33.80
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  3,000          33.80
MRA Securities               National BankXD                           1,000          24.90
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  1,000          24.90
MRA Securities               Oil & Gas Dev.                           10,000          97.60
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 10,000          97.60
MRA Securities               P.S.O.                                      500         137.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    500         137.00
Sherman Sec.                 Pak Petroleum                             1,500          76.87
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  1,500          76.87
Brains Securities            Pak Refinery                              5,000          17.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  5,000          17.50
JS Global Cap.               Pioneer Cement                           45,000          97.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 45,000          97.00
Akik Capital                 Premier Suger                               350         592.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    350         592.00
Aba Ali H. Sec.              Sui South Gas                             1,017          10.15
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  1,017          10.15
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            TPL Properties                        1,700,000          17.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,700,000          17.00
MRA Securities               Unity Foods Ltd                           1,000          28.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  1,000          28.00
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        6,820,117
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client company shares

