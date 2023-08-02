KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (August 01, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Amreli Steels 1,500 21.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 21.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Fauji Fert Bin 1,000 14.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 14.80
MRA Securities Ghandhara Automobile 7,000 43.66
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 43.66
Brains Securities Ghani Glo Hol 25,000 11.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 11.50
MRA Securities Habib Metropol 500 35.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 35.90
FDM Capital Hub Power Co. 1,800,000 87.00
FDM Capital 700,000 87.00
Taurus Sec. 2,500,000 87.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 87.00
JS Global Cap. Lucky Cement 16,750 595.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,750 595.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Maple Leaf 3,000 33.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 33.80
MRA Securities National BankXD 1,000 24.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 24.90
MRA Securities Oil & Gas Dev. 10,000 97.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 97.60
MRA Securities P.S.O. 500 137.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 137.00
Sherman Sec. Pak Petroleum 1,500 76.87
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 76.87
Brains Securities Pak Refinery 5,000 17.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 17.50
JS Global Cap. Pioneer Cement 45,000 97.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 45,000 97.00
Akik Capital Premier Suger 350 592.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 350 592.00
Aba Ali H. Sec. Sui South Gas 1,017 10.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,017 10.15
Alfalah CLSA Sec. TPL Properties 1,700,000 17.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,700,000 17.00
MRA Securities Unity Foods Ltd 1,000 28.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 28.00
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 6,820,117
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
