KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (August 01, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Fawad Yusuf Sec. Amreli Steels 1,500 21.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 21.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Fauji Fert Bin 1,000 14.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 14.80 MRA Securities Ghandhara Automobile 7,000 43.66 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 43.66 Brains Securities Ghani Glo Hol 25,000 11.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 11.50 MRA Securities Habib Metropol 500 35.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 35.90 FDM Capital Hub Power Co. 1,800,000 87.00 FDM Capital 700,000 87.00 Taurus Sec. 2,500,000 87.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 87.00 JS Global Cap. Lucky Cement 16,750 595.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,750 595.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Maple Leaf 3,000 33.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 33.80 MRA Securities National BankXD 1,000 24.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 24.90 MRA Securities Oil & Gas Dev. 10,000 97.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 97.60 MRA Securities P.S.O. 500 137.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 137.00 Sherman Sec. Pak Petroleum 1,500 76.87 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 76.87 Brains Securities Pak Refinery 5,000 17.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 17.50 JS Global Cap. Pioneer Cement 45,000 97.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 45,000 97.00 Akik Capital Premier Suger 350 592.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 350 592.00 Aba Ali H. Sec. Sui South Gas 1,017 10.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,017 10.15 Alfalah CLSA Sec. TPL Properties 1,700,000 17.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,700,000 17.00 MRA Securities Unity Foods Ltd 1,000 28.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 28.00 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 6,820,117 ===========================================================================================

