BAFL 41.17 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.23%)
BIPL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.61%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.29%)
DFML 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.34%)
DGKC 55.56 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.76%)
FABL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
FCCL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
FFL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
GGL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 97.10 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (6.47%)
HUBC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.76%)
HUMNL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
KEL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (5.65%)
LOTCHEM 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
MLCF 32.21 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.57%)
OGDC 98.40 Increased By ▲ 6.61 (7.2%)
PAEL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.53%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 94.00 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (4.37%)
PPL 76.60 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (5.8%)
PRL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.05 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.12%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.72%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.76%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
TRG 106.35 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.6%)
UNITY 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,900 Increased By 107.9 (2.25%)
BR30 17,444 Increased By 589.6 (3.5%)
KSE100 48,093 Increased By 1016.2 (2.16%)
KSE30 17,208 Increased By 399.8 (2.38%)
Palm oil extends losses for fifth day as rivals weigh

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2023 10:18am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a fifth consecutive session on Monday, after they tracked weaker rivals and as market participants awaited July export data, although the contract was set for a monthly gain.

Palm oil ends week lower on stronger ringgit

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange shed 2.07% to 3,923 ringgit per tonne in the early trade, its weakest levels in nearly two weeks.

So far this month, the contract has risen 3.43%.

