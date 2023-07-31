Palm oil extends losses for fifth day as rivals weigh

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a fifth consecutive session on Monday, after they tracked weaker rivals and as market participants awaited July export data, although the contract was set for a monthly gain.

Palm oil ends week lower on stronger ringgit

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange shed 2.07% to 3,923 ringgit per tonne in the early trade, its weakest levels in nearly two weeks.

So far this month, the contract has risen 3.43%.