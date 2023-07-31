BAFL 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.53%)
BIPL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.07%)
BOP 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
DGKC 54.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.73%)
FABL 25.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.45%)
HUBC 85.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.59%)
HUMNL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.04%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
OGDC 97.09 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (5.77%)
PAEL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 90.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
PPL 76.18 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.22%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.01%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.31%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 104.65 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.96%)
UNITY 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By 60.1 (1.25%)
BR30 17,231 Increased By 376.8 (2.24%)
KSE100 47,716 Increased By 638.5 (1.36%)
KSE30 17,069 Increased By 260.1 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Air Chief holds key meetings during China visit

APP Published 31 Jul, 2023 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu called on various dignitaries during his visit to China.

In these meetings, the Air Chief called on Chinese Defence Minister and State Councillor General Li Shangfu, People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Commander General Chang Dingqiu, Chief of Equipment Development Department General Xu Xueqiang and Director General Bureau of Military Equipment and Technical Cooperation (Bometec) Major General Fan Jianjun, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) news release said.

During the meetings matters pertaining to mutual interest and regional security situation were discussed.

The dignitaries also discussed the evolving geo-political environment and regional developments having significant implications for both countries.

During this historical engagement between the highest level military leadership of the two nations, the Chief of the Air Staff said that Pakistan values its strong diplomatic and defence ties with China which are based on convergence on all important issues related to regional peace and security while reiterating strong strategic partnership in the face of shared challenges.

A smartly turned-out contingent presented a guard of honour to the Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force on his arrival at the PLAAF Headquarters, in Beijing, China.

The PLAAF Commander expressed his admiration for the professionalism of the Pakistan Air Force personnel and praised the remarkable progress made by the Pakistan Air Force through indigenization.

The Air Chief reiterated his unwavering commitment to enhancing the existing bilateral ties in military-to-military cooperation, strategic alliance and the training domain.

Later, during two separate meetings between the Air Chief and General Xu Xueqiang, Chief of the Equipment Development Department, and Major General Fan Jianjun, Director General Bureau of Military Equipment & Technical Cooperation (Bometec), several key points on exploring opportunities for technology transfer and collaborative development of advanced military hardware were also discussed.

The Chief of the Air Staff also met the Industrial heads of the Chinese Defence Industry.

The meetings were focused on defence acquisitions and technology collaboration between the two sides.

Highlighting the significance of the longstanding partnership between the two countries, the Air Chief said that PAF leadership wishes to further deepen the existing aviation cooperation and exchanges with China in the fields of human resources and technology so as to jointly address shared security challenges.

The visit of the Chief of the Air Staff to China is a testament to the strong commitment of both nations to further enhance their strategic partnership through continued dialogue and military collaboration.

China Pakistan PAF Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu

Comments

1000 characters

Air Chief holds key meetings during China visit

Chinese Vice Premier arrives

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Sale tax law: expert approves of new definition of ‘tax fraud’

China names Jiang as new ambassador to Pakistan

China’s He to mark 10th anniversary of CPEC

Punjab projects soft-launched by PM

‘Prevention of Violent Extremism Bill 2023’ dropped after heavy criticism

Read more stories