Hasnie proposed as NBP president/CEO

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has proposed Rehmat Ali Hasnie’s name to the federal cabinet for approval for the post of president/ CEO of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

Sources said that the Finance Division in a summary to the federal cabinet has also proposed the names of Muhammad Abdullah Ahmed and Mudassir Husain Khan as alternate candidates for the post.

The Finance Division stated in the summary that the position of the NBP president was advertised on February 9, 2023, and in response to the advertisement, a total of 105 applications were received till the closing date of February 24, 2023, which were scrutinised by the Shortlisting Committee headed by the finance secretary as notified by the Finance Division.

The Finance Division has shared a list of 45 eligible candidates with the SBP for views and comments in terms of the relevant Act. The SBP cleared 15 candidates, who were in the panel of professional bankers.

The Shortlisting Committee in its meeting held on June 2023 scored 15 those candidates on the basis of educational/ professional qualification, quality and standards of local and foreign educational institutions, professional experience in terms of quality of the organisations, diversity of experience, holding of senior positions and awarded marks out of a total of 50.

The Selection Committee held its meeting on July 8, 2023, for interviewing the 15 candidates cleared by the SBP; however, two of its members, Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue and Tariq Bajwa, SAPM did not attend the meeting.

Out of 15 candidates, 11 appeared for the interview (six in person and five through a Zoom video link).

The selection committee assessed the candidates on the basis of their professional knowledge and expertise, leadership qualities, communication skills, and aptitude for the job and unanimously recommended the panel of three candidates, in order of merit, for appointment against the position of president/ CEO, NBP.

Sources said that Finance Division has asked the federal cabinet to approve the names of Rehmat Ali Hasnie as the principal candidate and Muhammad Abdullah Ahmed as alternate-1, whereas, Mudassir Husain Khan as alternate-II for President/ CEO, NBP, under Section 11(3)5) of the Banks (Nationalization) Act, 1974 for a period of three years, subject to final fit and proper test (FPT) clearance by the SBP.

In case the principal candidate does not accept the offer appointment of the position may be offered to alternate-1 and in case he also fails to accept the offer of appointment, the same may be offered to the alterate-2.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023