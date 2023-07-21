BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
ECP says election will be held by Oct 11 if NA dissolved on Aug 12

NNI Published July 21, 2023 Updated July 21, 2023 09:05am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would hold elections by Oct 11 if assemblies were dissolved on Aug 12, said ECP Secretary Umar Hameed on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, Hameed said the ECP would keep in touch with the media before general elections, adding that the ECP had placed 60 recommendations before the electoral reforms committee. “All our recommendations have been approved,” he added.

He went on to say that it would be implausible to comment before the electoral watchdog’s recommendations were formally approved, adding that the ECP was ready to hold general elections. “The ECP will take four months for demarcation if new census is approved,” he added.

No decision yet on dissolution of National Assembly, says Marriyum

Earlier Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said a decision on the dissolution of the National Assembly had yet to be made.

Taking to Twitter, Aurangzeb made it clear that no date had been decided for the dissolution of the NA yet. The date of the NA’s dissolution would be decided in consultation with the allied parties, said Aurangzeb.

