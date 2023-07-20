Al-Qadir Trust, Toshakhana cases: IK and wife: AC extends bails

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi till July 26 in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case and the Toshakhana case.

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the cases, extended Khan and wife’s bail and also sought final arguments during the next hearing. The PTI chairman’s lawyer, Khawaja Haris, and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi appeared before the court.

Khan’s counsel requested the court to adjourn the hearing of the cases. He told the court that he will present his arguments in both cases during the next hearing.

