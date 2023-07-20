BAFL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.9%)
BIPL 18.24 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.41%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.94%)
DFML 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 53.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.93%)
FABL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.4%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.76%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
GGL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.54%)
HUBC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.54%)
OGDC 84.28 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
PAEL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.94%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
PIOC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.08%)
PPL 68.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.63%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.46%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.96%)
TPLP 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.82%)
TRG 102.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.3%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.86%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,534 Increased By 19.2 (0.43%)
BR30 15,708 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 45,095 Increased By 85.8 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,078 Increased By 110.8 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PCB chairman meets Governor

Muhammad Saleem Published 20 Jul, 2023 03:12am

LAHORE: Expressing his determination to run the affairs of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in best possible way, Chairman PCB Management Committee, Chaudhry Muhammad Zaka Ashraf said on Wednesday that after 2008, Asia Cup is going to be held again in Pakistan.

During a meeting with the Governor here today, Zaka discussed various issues concerning the game of cricket and other issues.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that sportsmanship teaches a person to fight in every field and achieve success, whether it is the field of sports or any field of life. He said that a healthy society is impossible without healthy activities like sports and the government is taking all possible measures for the promotion of sports in the country under an effective strategy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PCB Chaudhry Muhammad Zaka Ashraf

Comments

1000 characters

PCB chairman meets Governor

PTI rejects allegations

IK’s cypher narrative described as ‘conspiracy’

Ecnec approves 7 projects

KE’s licence renewed for 6 months

3 outstanding pacts: KE, federal govt inch closer to final drafts

Dar tells ADB team: Govt committed to completing IMF SBA

12 killed, 181 injured in rain-related incidents: NDMA

Electricity: govt hasn’t enhanced peak hours

Fitch upgrades Wapda’s rating

Security of nuclear materials : US think tank acknowledges improvement

Read more stories