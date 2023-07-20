PCB chairman meets Governor

LAHORE: Expressing his determination to run the affairs of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in best possible way, Chairman PCB Management Committee, Chaudhry Muhammad Zaka Ashraf said on Wednesday that after 2008, Asia Cup is going to be held again in Pakistan.

During a meeting with the Governor here today, Zaka discussed various issues concerning the game of cricket and other issues.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that sportsmanship teaches a person to fight in every field and achieve success, whether it is the field of sports or any field of life. He said that a healthy society is impossible without healthy activities like sports and the government is taking all possible measures for the promotion of sports in the country under an effective strategy.

