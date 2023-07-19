BAFL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from July 18, 2023
BR Web Desk Published July 19, 2023 Updated July 19, 2023 08:58am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • US says Taliban has ‘responsibility to prevent Afghanistan from being used as a safe haven’ for terrorists

Read here for details.

  • YoY: Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks 43% to $27.6bn in FY23

Read here for details.

  • ‘Civilians cannot be put to the rigour of military courts’: CJP

Read here for details.

  • ‘PML-N, PPP, PTI gave written assurances’

Read here for details.

  • Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura on July 29

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 manages to close over 45,000, ends marginally lower

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan in ‘safe zone’: Ishaq Dar

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan reports 4th successive monthly current account surplus in June

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz says China’s Exim Bank has rolled over $600mn loan

Read here for details.

  • No decision yet on dissolution of National Assembly, says Marriyum

Read here for details.

