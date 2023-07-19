Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

US says Taliban has ‘responsibility to prevent Afghanistan from being used as a safe haven’ for terrorists

YoY: Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks 43% to $27.6bn in FY23

‘Civilians cannot be put to the rigour of military courts’: CJP

‘PML-N, PPP, PTI gave written assurances’

Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura on July 29

KSE-100 manages to close over 45,000, ends marginally lower

Pakistan in ‘safe zone’: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan reports 4th successive monthly current account surplus in June

PM Shehbaz says China’s Exim Bank has rolled over $600mn loan

No decision yet on dissolution of National Assembly, says Marriyum

