No decision yet on dissolution of National Assembly, says Marriyum

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that the incumbent government and its allies have not finalised the dissolution date of the National Assembly.

“The date of dissolution of the National Assembly has not been decided yet. The date will be decided in consultation with the PDM and allied parties,” she said in a tweet.

Marriyum’s statement comes after media outlets reported that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) - the two largest parties of the ruling alliance - had decided to dissolve National Assembly on August 8, days before its term completes on August 12.

“There will be an official announcement about the date of the NA’s dissolution,” Aurangzeb said.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hinted that the government would step down before the completion of its term next month, creating uncertainty over the tenure of the incumbent National Assembly.

“Next month our government will complete its tenure. We will leave before the completion of our tenure and an interim government will come,” he said while addressing a laptop distribution ceremony at the Government College Women’s University in Sialkot on Sunday.