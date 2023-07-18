BAFL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
DFML 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
DGKC 54.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.67%)
FABL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
HUBC 79.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.79%)
OGDC 84.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.73%)
PAEL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PIBTL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
PIOC 84.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PPL 67.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.12%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.77%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,514 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.14%)
BR30 15,738 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,009 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,967 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No decision yet on dissolution of National Assembly, says Marriyum

  • Information minister says there will be an official announcement about the date
BR Web Desk Published July 18, 2023 Updated July 18, 2023 05:48pm

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that the incumbent government and its allies have not finalised the dissolution date of the National Assembly.

“The date of dissolution of the National Assembly has not been decided yet. The date will be decided in consultation with the PDM and allied parties,” she said in a tweet.

Marriyum’s statement comes after media outlets reported that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) - the two largest parties of the ruling alliance - had decided to dissolve National Assembly on August 8, days before its term completes on August 12.

“There will be an official announcement about the date of the NA’s dissolution,” Aurangzeb said.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hinted that the government would step down before the completion of its term next month, creating uncertainty over the tenure of the incumbent National Assembly.

“Next month our government will complete its tenure. We will leave before the completion of our tenure and an interim government will come,” he said while addressing a laptop distribution ceremony at the Government College Women’s University in Sialkot on Sunday.

PPP PMLN Marriyum Aurangzeb Dissolution of NA

Comments

1000 characters

No decision yet on dissolution of National Assembly, says Marriyum

At least 8 injured in Peshawar bomb blast

Rupee falls 1.34%, settles at 283.04 against US dollar

YoY: Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks 43% to $27.6bn in FY23

PM Shehbaz says China’s Exim Bank has rolled over $600mn loan

Pakistan in ‘safe zone’: Ishaq Dar

US says Taliban has ‘responsibility to prevent Afghanistan from being used as a safe haven’ for terrorists

KSE-100 manages to close over 45,000, ends marginally lower

Military trials: SC dismisses govt’s request for a full court

Pakistan’s REER moves marginally upward to 87.75 in June 2023

Read more stories