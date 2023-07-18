BAFL 34.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan reports 4th successive monthly current account surplus in June

  • Current account deficit shrinks 85.4% to $2.56bn in FY23
  • Development driven mainly by import restrictions due to dollar shortage
BR Web Desk Published July 18, 2023 Updated July 18, 2023 04:34pm

Pakistan’s current account posted a surplus for the fourth successive month, clocking in at $334 million in June 2023.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday, the current account balance posted a surplus of $334 million for the month of June compared to a deficit of $2.32 billion during the same period of the previous year.

This is the fourth consecutive current account surplus on a monthly basis, starting March 2023.

“On a YoY basis, the primary reason behind the surplus was a 55% YoY decline in total imports along with a 29% YoY decrease in exports,” said brokerage house Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in a note. “Moreover, remittances decreased by 22% YoY,” it added.

As per the central bank data, the country’s exports increased to $2.698 billion in June 2023 against total goods and services export of $3.794 billion in June 2022.

On the other hand, total imports stood at $3.847 billion in June 2023 against $8.533 billion in the same period last year.

Yearly account

Meanwhile, the country’s current account deficit fell sharply, i.e. 85.37% during the 12 months of the fiscal year 2022-23 supported by lower import bill.

Pakistan posted a $2.557 billion current account deficit during July-June of FY23 compared to $17.481 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year (FY22), a decline of $14.93 billion.

During the period under review, the country’s import bill stood at $60 billion down from $84.49 billion due to regulatory steps to curb the imports to reduce the pressure on external accounts, reflecting a decline of nearly 29%.

The country’s exports also presented poor performance as overall exports plunged by 11% to $35.2 billion in July-June of FY23 as against $39.6 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Pakistan State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Exports remittance current account deficit Pakistan imports current account surplus

Aamir Latif Jul 18, 2023 02:34pm
Atleast, one can take releif of CAD significant reduction......bu curbing imports, common man didn't die anyway... From business prospective ve not good, but what is way forward then...???
faisal Jul 18, 2023 03:19pm
made up figures. Let's open import and see the balance of payments go south.
Alam Shehzad Jul 18, 2023 03:26pm
@Aamir Latif, Common man suffered a lot more, in fact. Curbing imports destroyed business activity, leading to greater unemployment. Curbing imports contributes directly towards inflation; reduction in supply of good, including essentials, results in price increases. Again, hits the common man directly. Curbing imports impacts government revenue; no imports, no duties/taxes. Curbing imports leads to forex drain anyway because containers/consignments sitting at ports will attract detention which is payable in foreign currency.
umair Jul 18, 2023 03:38pm
get rid of the armed forces. we cant afford army, navy and air force.
