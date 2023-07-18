BAFL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
DFML 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
DGKC 54.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.67%)
FABL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
HUBC 79.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.79%)
OGDC 84.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.73%)
PAEL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PIBTL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
PIOC 84.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PPL 67.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.12%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.77%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,514 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.14%)
BR30 15,738 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,009 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,967 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
KSE-100 manages to close over 45,000, ends marginally lower

  • Index trades in narrow range, closes negative for fourth successive session
BR Web Desk Published July 18, 2023 Updated July 18, 2023 05:44pm
Photo: FILE AFP

Pakistan’s stocks witnessed some selling pressure on Tuesday, but the index managed to finish above the 45,000-point level as investors resorted to profit-taking after euphoria over the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal subsided.

At close, the KSE-100 ended at 45,009.34, a decrease of 33.27 points or 0.07%. This is the fourth successive finish in the red for the benchmark index that rallied nearly 9% after the IMF deal earlier this month.

KSE-100 ends marginally lower after range-bound session

Index-heavy auto, cement, engineering, OMCs, and chemical sectors closed in the red.

The market opened on a positive note, and the index hit an intra-day high of 45,240 before rupee’s intra-day fall acted as a trigger for some profit-taking.

Brokerage house Arif Habib Limited (AHL), which released a bullish report on the market’s prospects in FY24, said that the KSE-100 is now at levels from where a bottom is likely to form.

“Opportunity to buy in a down market is now rapidly diminishing,” it said in a post-close comment.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 254.96 million from 314.8 million on Monday. The value of shares traded increased to Rs7.32 billion from Rs6.77 billion in the previous session.

Bank of Punjab remained the volume leader with 29.93 million shares followed by WorldCall Telecom with 22.85 million shares and Waves Home Appliance with 8.6 million shares.

Shares of 332 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 117 registered an increase, 193 recorded a fall and 22 remained unchanged.

