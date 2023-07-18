US says Taliban has ‘responsibility to prevent Afghanistan from being used as a safe haven’ for terrorists

The United States said it has made very clear that Taliban has the responsibility to prevent Afghanistan from being used as a safe haven for launching terrorist attacks, a statement that comes after Islamabad urged its neighbour to rein in militans responsible for terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

In a press briefing on Monday, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller was asked to comment on the uptick in militancy in Pakistan and its army telling Afghanistan to take action against it.

‘’ So I don’t have any comment specifically on that, but I will say we have made very clear that we believe the Taliban has the responsibility to prevent Afghanistan from being used as a safe haven for launching terrorist attacks,“ Miller replied.

On Monday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presided over the 258th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at GHQ.

The meeting was held following the Zhob and Sui districts attacks in which 12 soldiers embraced martyrdom.

“The sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed TTP and other groups of that ilk in a neighbouring country and availability of latest weapons to the terrorists were noted as major reasons impacting [the] security of Pakistan,” a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“Armed Forces of Pakistan have serious concerns on the safe havens and liberty of action available to TTP (Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan) in Afghanistan.”

The top military brass also vowed to fully support the strategic initiatives planned by the Government of Pakistan for the revival of the economy by providing all possible technical and management support for the overall good of the people of Pakistan.

‘Afghanistan not fulfilling its obligations as neighbour’

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif rebuked Afghanistan for disregarding vital obligations made in the Doha peace agreement, specifically its commitment to prevent the use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities.

In a tweet on Saturday, the defence minister lashed out at Afghanistan, saying that it was neither fulfilling its obligation as a neigbour nor safeguarding the peace agreement.

Asif said Pakistan has provided refuge to 5-6 million Afghans for 40 to 50 years with all their rights intact.

“On the contrary, the terrorists who shed the blood of Pakistanis find refuge on Afghan soil.

’’The ongoing situation can no longer continue. Pakistan would employ all possible resources and measures with the guidance of Allah to safeguard its territory and citizens.“