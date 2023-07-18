BAFL 34.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PM Shehbaz says China’s Exim Bank has rolled over $600mn loan

BR Web Desk Published July 18, 2023 Updated July 18, 2023 03:21pm

ISLAMABAD: China’s Exim Bank has rolled over a $600-million loan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said at the launch ceremony of the ‘Youth Sports Initiative’ in Islamabad.

Pakistan receives another $300m from China

This was in addition to over $5 billion in loans that China has rolled over for Pakistan in the last three months, according to Pakistani authorities.

Pakistan has relied on external debt and rollover of loans to help its depleting level of foreign exchange reserves, and also recently entered a shorter, nine-month Stand-By Arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after the expiry of its previous bailout programme.

Johnny Walker Jul 18, 2023 03:07pm
What is there to be happy about? This is still a loan on which interest (which is not Shariah compliant) is being paid. Our bhikaree PM should stop applauding these roll overs and loans and instead be sorrowful for having to beg.
