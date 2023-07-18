PM Shehbaz says China’s Exim Bank has rolled over $600mn loan

ISLAMABAD: China’s Exim Bank has rolled over a $600-million loan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said at the launch ceremony of the ‘Youth Sports Initiative’ in Islamabad.

This was in addition to over $5 billion in loans that China has rolled over for Pakistan in the last three months, according to Pakistani authorities.

Pakistan has relied on external debt and rollover of loans to help its depleting level of foreign exchange reserves, and also recently entered a shorter, nine-month Stand-By Arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after the expiry of its previous bailout programme.